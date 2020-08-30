Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Muharram processions were taken out here on 9th of Muharram (Saturday) from Hazara Imam Bargah, Bukhari Ka Pir, near Taqi Shah Para and other areas amidst strict security arrangements. The mourners, after passing through different routes, arrived at the Post Office chowk where they beat their chests to express their grief over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and members of his family at Karbala around 1,400 years ago.

Later, the processions after passing from different routes, reached Imam Bargah Makhan Shah where majlis was held and then food was distributed.

CCTV cameras were installed along main roads and routes of the processions to keep an eye on the miscreants while police had also set up an emergency center for the security purposes. Processions were also taken out in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Hingorno and other areas. However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.