ISLAMABAD - With the 280,340 patients recovering from Covid-19 so far, there are now 8,748 active coronavirus cases in the country. According to the latest statistics, the active coronavirus cases have fallen to 8,748. The official figures show that of the 22,434 coronavirus tests carried out over the last 24 hours, 319 new cases surfaced. Only one new death was reported from the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said.

The data shows that Punjab has recorded 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of Covid-19 cases in the province is 96,636 while the death toll is 2,195. Islamabad and the federal territories recorded 64 new cases collectively with no death during the last 24 hours, according to the government data.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 30 Covid-19 cases and one death. With 30 new cases, the total patients in the province reached 35,923. Active cases stand at 964.

The coronavirus infected 62 more people in Balochistan in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,804. According to health officials, no more death was reported in the province. So far 141 people have died there due to the deadly disease. At least 16 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) including four tourists during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,832.