LAHORE - UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar gave ghusal to the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bukhsh with rose water in presence of other provincial ministers. Talking to mediamen on this occasion, Governor Punjab said that the opposition is divided and they will never be able to start a united campaign against the incumbent government.

Matters regarding diplomatic ties and regional issues came under discussion during this meeting. Whilst appreciating the support of UAE for Pakistan in economical and diplomatic fronts, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan values its relations with the UAE and the bond between Pakistan and UAE is based on common religious, cultural and historical values.

Governor Punjab said that the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and UAE are strengthening with time. There is the potential for investment in the Housing sector among other sectors in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the UAE ambassador to Pakistan said that we have always considered Pakistan as our second home. The leadership of both countries is cooperating with each other and UAE’s diplomatic and friendly ties with Pakistan are stronger than earlier.

Following this meeting, Governor Punjab visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bukhsh with Provincial Ministers Mia Aslam Iqbal, Mia Syed ul Hassan Shah, Chairman of CM complaint cell-Zubair Khan Niazi and Pir Nazim Hussain Shah. Governor Punjab gave ghusal to the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bukhsh with rose water.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the matter regarding the legislation of FATF will be resolved in Parliament. If opposition halts this legislation, this will go against national interest.

I am hopeful that the opposition parties will not become a hurdle in the legislation process about FATF.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said that there is a rift within opposition because some of them support reconciliation whereas others are adamant on opposition and confrontation.

All opposition parties are seeking their own political interests therefore, they will never be united against the government.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that NAB and legislation regarding FATF are two separate matters.

The opposition should express their reservations about NAB in the parliament rather than criticising it.

They can put forward their suggestions regarding reforms in NAB as such matters are decided within the Parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear from the very first day that there will be no compromise on accountability, he added.

He said that there is religious harmony even during Muharram ul Haram.

While paying tributes to the security forces he said that the sacrifices of our security forces for maintaining law and order in Pakistan are unmatchable.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the Federal Government is taking steps to resolve the problems caused by torrential rains in Karachi. I am going to visit Karachi very soon for providing relief to victims with the support of some charitable people.