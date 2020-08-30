Share:

Islamabad - President Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron said Saturday that Pakistan had enormous opportunities of promotion of tourism, investment and economic cooperation. Expressing her views on completion of her visit to Pakistan at Islamabad International Airport, Gabriela Cuevas Barron said she was returning from Pakistan with sweet memories of rich culture and hospitality. She said Pakistan had an amazing location in geography, natural resources, amazing people, creativity, innovation and textiles. She said the world needs to understand that Pakistani people are peaceful, warm and they are willing to open their hearts and allow us from different nationalities to see how Pakistan is. The IPU President said Pakistan is an active member of Inter Parliamentary Union. She expressed hope that Pakistan will continue playing its effective role at the IPU platform.