LAHORE - Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, southeastern & lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in Southeastern Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta, Rawalakot and Murree fifteen , Karachi twenty-eight, Gilgit sixteen and Muzafarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian and Baramulla will be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar fifteen degree centigrade, Baramulla eighteen , Jammu twenty-four, Leh twelve, Pulwama sixteen, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.