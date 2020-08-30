Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retired), Ijaz Shah and offered condolences over demise of his brother Tariq Shah. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also accompanying them. Offering their condolences, the PML leaders said that we share the sorrow and grief of your entire family members. During the meeting views were exchanged about national political situation and matters of mutual interest.