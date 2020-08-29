Share:

“We define entire epics of humanity

by the technology they use.”

–Reed Hastings (CEO Netflix)

Image: Netflix

In August 1997, Netflix was first founded by two serial entrepreneurs Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a movie rental service. Users would order movies on the Netflix website and then receive DVDs in post. After using them, they would then post them back to Netflix in the envelopes provided. It was targeted mainly at that time to people who did not have DVD rental stores near them. It was originally known as Kibble, and it was after several iterations and name testings, that Randolph and Hastings agreed on naming their business Netflix.

Today Netflix has more than 151 million paid subscribers in more than 190 countries all over the world. It streams movies and offers a wide range of television shows, documentaries, and documentaries across a wide range of languages and genres. It has also produced numerous movies—notably Roma (2018), which won three Academy Awards, including best foreign language film.