LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are following teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and are standing firmly against the Indian forces atrocities.

While addressing the Hussainiya Conference in Multan, he said although, Modi government tried to lure people by offering different perks, but the innocent Kashmiris followed teachings of Shaheed-e-Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The Foreign Minister said people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing difficulties but their resolve is firm and they want freedom.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Modi Government is violating the basic rights of the innocent Kashmiris.

The Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) saying that he was a man of principle and always took stand for truth. Later, addressing the participants of Peace March in Multan, the Foreign Minister said Indian illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have failed miserably.

He said that Pakistan condemns the Indian government's ban on Muharram processions and Majalis in occupied territory. He also said that Indian step of the abrogation of the article 371 was illegal and violation of UN Security Council resolutions.