ISLAMABAD - The government is likely to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs5 per litre from September 1, sources said. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has estimated an increase of about Rs5 per litre in the prices of petrol and HSD for the month of September. The final decision regarding, increase in the PoL prices will be taken by the federal government on August 31. On July 28, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved a recommendation for regulating petroleum prices in the country after every 15 days, sources privy to the development said. Last month, the federal government hiked prices of petrol up to Rs5 per litre.