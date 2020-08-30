Share:

Islamabad-Police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to assault a 12-year-old girl in Muslim Colony, the limits of Police Station (PS) Secretariat, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Raffique, against whom a case under section 377-B was also registered, he said. According to him, Shabana Bibi, a resident of Muslim Colony, lodged a complaint with officials of PS Secretariat that a man namely Raffique caught her daughter and tried to assault her sexually. She asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. He said police held the accused after filing and case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, an auto-theft gang had pilfered a Suzuki pickup from I-8 Markaz, the precinct of PS Industrial Area, he said adding that a case has been filed against the unknown car jackers on complaint of Tanvir Shehzad, the victim owner. He added Industrial area police also booked three persons on charges of theft and started investigation.

A gang of unidentified robbers stormed into house of Bisharat Ali located in limits of PS Sabzi Mandi and made off with gold, cash and other prize bonds, he said adding that police registered case against robbers and started investigation.

Meanwhile, officials of PS Sabzi Mandi are reluctant to register First Information Report (FIR) against a gang of four dacoits who snatched cash and mobile phone from a shopkeeper Muhammad Arif in I-10 Markaz some 10 days ago. They said the victim shopkeeper, who is owner of a grocery store, have become a shuttlecock between the offices of SP and SHO to get register case against the dacoits but none of them is listening to his hue and cry.