ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked TikToK to block the vulgar, indecent and immoral content for viewership in Pakistan. In a statement PTA said, keeping in view the growing concerns in the society with respect to content on the platform, the PTA chairman had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok. While acknowledging the recent efforts of the platform for taking down the indecent content, the PTA chairman asked the platform to put in place stronger content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material is not accessible within Pakistan. On August 27, the PTA had asked video-sharing platform YouTube to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan. The PTA has done so keeping in view the extremely negative effects of indecent/immoral/nude content available on YouTube and to prevent repugnant discord due to the presence of hate speech and sectarian material. The Authority has approached YouTube to immediately ensure blocking of objectionable content and to prevent the usage of its platform for disseminating such content.