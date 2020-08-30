Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties during the heavy rains in the country.

In a statement, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. They directed the authorities to take all steps to provide relief to the affected families and give the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Youm-e-Ashura imparts lesson of sacrifice: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in their separate messages to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashura, said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur’anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom.

Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Quran. On this occasion, the speaker said that the incident of Karbala reminded us of the great sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth and justice. He said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were a timeless example of Qur’anic teachings, tolerance, sacrifice and passion for martyrdom.

The speaker said that it was our collective responsibility to stand firm in the face of the tyrannical forces which were spreading chaos in the society to achieve their nefarious aims. He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country. “We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood,” he said. The speaker termed the Ashura sacrifice as a great sacrifice against falsehood and said that it would be a beacon of light for whole humanity.