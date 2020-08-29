Share:

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance sending up rockets

ISLAMABAD - Rocket-watchers could see three takeoffs from Cape Canaveral this weekend, the first time the Florida spaceport has seen many launches in the same week in nearly 20 years. United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy will take a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellite into geosynchronous orbit more than 22,000 miles above Earth.Then, SpaceX will launch two Falcon 9 rockets - one bringing 60 more Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit and another carrying a SAOCOMB 1B satellite for Argentina’s space program.

The last time three rockets took off from Cape Canaveral in the same week was in August 2001. The last time this many crafts launched in a single weekend was when a Titan 4 rocket, a Delta 2 launcher and a NASA Space Shuttle all took off from different pads. General Doug Schiess, commander of the 45th Space Wing, said this could be a ‘historic week’ at the spaceport. The Delta IV Heavy is the largest launcher in United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) fleet, consisting of three rocket cores strapped together.

Would you put Elon Musk’s chip in your brain?

ISLAMABAD - Elon Musk took to the stage to show the world his Neuralink brain chip progress - following a more than 30 minute delay that left some 100,000 people waiting on the edge of their seats. Musk said last month in a tweet that, Neuralink ‘will show neurons firing in real-time’ – and the CEO kept his promise. The three little pig’s demo, as he called it, showed an animal named Gertrude with the brain implant. While she snuffed around in a pen, viewers saw her brain activity on a large screen.