Share:

In their separate messages, on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan have said sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is in fact a guiding principle for the Muslims which taught them to sacrifice everything during the struggle for truth.

The President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was in fact the victory of truth, and symbol of steadfastness against oppression and a glorious example of sacrifice.

He said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain gave Muslims a lesson that one should not evade even sacrificing his life while fighting against the evil forces.

The President urged the countrymen to make a pledge to take every step for victory of truth, promotion of justice, adherence to Islamic values, and for national progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said the historic battler of Karbala fought between truth and falsehood has made it clear that the real success and steadfastness is the passion to sacrifice everything for revival and promotion of Islamic values.