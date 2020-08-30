Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened shelter homes established for the needy people amid strict implemen­tation of COVID-19 prevention SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

The shelter homes established at divisional levels had been closed a few months earlier as a public safety measure after spread of coronavirus epidemic in the country. However, as the graph of corona infection started showing a decline in the country and num­ber of active cases are fast reducing, KP government has decided to open the facility aimed at benefiting poor strata of the province.