RAWALPINDI - Kahuta police, on a tip-off, thwarted an attempt of smuggling wooden logs in Rawalpindi on Saturday from Lehtrar and arrested two members of timber mafia.

They said the wood smugglers have been identified as Anees Ahmed and Muhammad Ayaz, against whom First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged. Police also impounded the truck being used by smugglers.

They said the detained wood smugglers were shifted to Police Station Kahuta and investigation has been started. They said police investigators have been looking for other gang members of wood smugglers to arrest them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the efforts of Kahuta police and said that strict action would be taken against the timber mafia involved in causing destruction of forests in Murree and suburbs.