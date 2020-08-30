Share:

Peshawar - There is a bustle in the tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after lifting of the Corona lockdown in the province.

Talking to The Nation, Secretary Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archaeology KP Abid Majeed said that authorities were carrying out a training programme on SOPs to prevent coronavirus spread in tourist locations of the province.

“Staff of various hotels as well as district administration officials are being trained regarding SOPs’ and their implementation in various scenic areas that normally attract tourists,” he said.

He said trainings were underway in the provincial capital Peshawar and several districts that were home to tourist locations. “Representatives of the government and private organizations are attending the trainings to save lives from the pandemic,” he added.

President of the Swat Hotels Association Zahid Khan told this correspondent that the district houses about 450 hotels and other restaurants. “About 1.5 million people are working at hotels in Swat,” he added.

He said that hotels had been waiting for the reopening of tourism activities. He also said that SOPs were being followed by the hotels in Swat, such as the use of masks, hand gloves and sanitizers, and also the replacement of bed sheets on daily basis.

He said that people had got bored in homes during the lockdown. “Now families have reached in Swat with the lifting of restrictions. Also many have come to Swat for spending

A spokesman for tourism and sports department Abdul Latif Khan said that approximately 4,34,390 tourists had visited various tourist spots in KP since August 13, while more than 2,36,000 tourists were currently lodged in the province.

He said that over 90,000 people of Malakand and Hazara divisions were directly involved in tourism industry as employees, while 56,000 of them were daily wagers. He said in Swat alone, about 23,000 people were earning livelihood from the tourism industry.