Manchester - US President Donald Trump on Friday paid his “highest respect” to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and voiced concern over his “great friend” resigning for health reasons. “I want to pay my highest respect to Shinzo Abe, a very great friend of mine,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a campaign rally. “We’ve had a great relationship and I just feel very badly about it, because it must be very severe for him to leave.