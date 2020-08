Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkey has deported as many as 51 Pakistanis illegally residing in the country back to Pakistan Saturday. The illegally residing Pakistanis have been deported back to Islamabad via Turkish Airlines flight which arrived in the federal capital. The Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) shifted 33 deportees to Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Cell (FIA) due to lack of travel records, the TV channel reported.