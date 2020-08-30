Share:

LAHORE - Two persons were gunned down by a shopkeeper on loan repayment dispute at Shahdara Town Lahore on Saturday. According to the police Yasir and Malik Zubair came to Ali’s shop to ask for loan payment at Shahdara Town. The two sides exchanged bitter remarks. Ali started indiscriminate firing due to which both of them died on spot. On the other hand a tortured corpse of a 39 years old man identified as Bashir Ahmed was found near Kacha Morr Market in Kahna. According to police the victim was the resident of Depalpur, whereas the forensic team and police collected the evidences and shifted the body to the morgue.