Youm-e-Ashura, the tenth of Muharram, is being observed today with solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives in Karbala.

Processions were taken out in different cities to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Those in Tando Muhammad Khan and Abbottabad also came to an end whereas the ones in Rawalpindi and Chichawatni were on their way to conclusion, as of reporting time.

Majalis were held across the country where ulema highlighted the philosophy of Karbala and pay tributes to the martyrs. Strict security arrangements were put in place to thwart off any unwanted incident, while standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The day started with special prayers at mosques and imambargahs while all markets and business centres will remain closed on the occasion of Ashura.

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park. Strict security arrangements have been put in place on the procession routes with 6,368 police officials deployed as security for them. At least 90 snipers of Sindh Police's Special Security Unit (SSU) were also on duty, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that 12,455 police officers were stationed around different majalis and processions in the city.

In Peshawar, 12 processions were taken out in the city with strict security in place, while in Sukkur, 44 small and big processions were be taken out to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA).

In Sibbi, the main procession was taken out from Hyderi Chowk, whereas in Hyderabad, the main Ashura procession was taken out from Qadamgah Imambargah and went through its traditional routes.

In Quetta, the main procession was taken out from Rehmatullah Chowk.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession was taken out 11am from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain. More than 3,000 police officials were deployed in the city for the security of the procession.