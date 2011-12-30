Action movie Fast Five was the most pirated film of 2011, according to file-sharing blog, Torrent Freak. The fifth instalment in the Fast and the Furious film series was downloaded 9.2 million times, figures have shown.

In second place was The Hangover II with 8.8 million downloads followed by Thor, thriller Source Code and I Am Number Four was in fifth place. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar was last year’s top-pirated film, downloaded 16.6 million times. Cameron had previously suggested that making movies in 3D would help put people off from downloading films illegally. Only two of this year’s top ten, Thor and Harry Potter, were released in 3D - which could be attributed as much to a decline in the popularity of the format as to the difficulty in pirating the material. Figures for the entire top 10 this year have dropped in comparison with last year.

Torrent Freak said this might be explained by an increase in file sharing and streaming sites - which don’t count towards download figures.

Most downloaded films

1. Fast Five - 9.2m downloads (£405m)

2. The Hangover II - 8.8m downloads (£376m)

3. Thor - 8.3m downloads (£291m)

4. Source Code - 7.9m downloads (£79m)

5. I Am Number Four - 7.6m downloads (£93m)

6. Sucker Punch - 7.2m downloads (£58m)

7. 127 Hours - 6.9m downloads (£39m)

8. Rango - 6.4m downloads (£158m)

9. The King’s Speech - 6.2m downloads (£268m)

10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 6m downloads (£860m) –BBC