KARACHI - On the orders of Local Government Minister Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the Sindh Local Government Department Secretary has suspended three officers of BS-18 and BS-17 for embezzlement of funds. Anwar Ali Baloch BS-17 of SCUG Service (Admn, Branch), Maqsood Badar Uddin BS-18 of SCUG Service (Engineering Branch) and Syed Wali Muhammad Shah BS-17 of SCUD Service (Engineering Branch) were suspended for misappropriating more than Rs113m.

The secretary ordered a senior officer of the department to conduct an inquiry.

Further disciplinary action will be taken against them under the E&D Rules as the case has also been forwarded to Anti-Corruption Establishment/NAB authorities.