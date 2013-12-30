QUETTA - A minor girl sustained injuries when a team administering polio drops was attacked by militants with a hand grenade here in Pashtoonabad area on Sunday.

According to police, a polio team comprising volunteers was busy in administrating drops to children in Pashtoonabad area of Quetta city when armed men lobbed a hand grenade at them at Mita Chowk. The grenade exploded with a huge blast and wounded a passerby five-year old girl, who was rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical aid.

“Polio volunteers were traveling in a vehicle. As they reached Mita Chowk of Pashtoonabad, accused hurled hand grenade on them,” a police official quoting eyewitnesses said, adding that the attackers managed to flee after throwing hand grenade.

Torjan, uncle of injured child, while talking to media said his niece was on her way to mosque for taking lesson when got injured in grenade attack.

Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the site after the incident and cordoned off the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on polio workers.

Earlier, polio workers were attacked in other towns of Balochistan, including Pishin.

FC SEIZES WEAPONS IN KECH

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kech district on Sunday.

According to spokesman of FC, on a tip-off that miscreants had plotted a subversive act in Turbat and Gwadar and trying to move weapons and ammunition to Saji camp Gwadar, “FC personnel raided in D Baloch area and seized huge cache of explosives, rockets and other weapons”.

The recovered arms and ammunitions include: 9 RPG -7, rocket launchers and its 7 shells, 107 MM rocket, 3, 105 MM artillery shell 1, anti personnel mine, 1435 rounds, AJL rounds 20, explosives 5-kg, 16 detonators, 1 remote control device, 2 battery and other equipments used in subversive acts. No arrest was made in the raid, FC spokesman said.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Muhammad Ejaz Shahid lauded FC personnel for their successful action and directed them for being more vigilant.

He said FC would continue such actions against anti-social elements without any discriminate so as to make Balochistan abode of peace.