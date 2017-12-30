RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has ordered transfer of four police officers on charges of having links with criminal elements and for bad repute in the police department.

The four police officers identified as Sub Inspectors Aftab Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal and Asif Ali Shah and Assistant Sub Inspector Israr Hussain have been punished for having nexus with gangsters, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The police officers were transferred from Rawalpindi and posted in Attock district.

According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar has received public complaints and reports that the four police officers are involved in criminal activities and patronising criminals. On this, the regional chief has ordered an inquiry against them, he said.

He added the inquiry officer has summoned the four cops and grilled them in detail and later on submitted his report with the RPO while declaring them guilty. The inquiry officer also recommended strict departmental action against the four police officers, he said.

He said RPO Wisal Fakhar, while taking action in light of inquiry report, has ordered transfer of the police officers and posted them in Attock district. He said that the RPO also issued charge sheet against the four police officers.