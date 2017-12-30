SARAJEVO : Bosnian authorities have charged 25 Muslim wartime officials in two separate cases for war crimes against Serb civilians and prisoners of war in the country's bloody 1990s conflict, prosecutors said Friday. Eleven former members of the Bosnian army were charged with taking part in an attack against the Serb village of Cemerno in the region of Ilijas, north of Sarajevo, in which 30 people were killed.

In another case, 14 former police and military officials were indicted for war crimes committed against dozens of Serbs in the southern region of Konjic.

The crimes included murder, torture, inhumane behaviour and unlawful imprisonment, the prosecutor's office said.

Among those arrested in the case was the military attache to the Bosnian embassy in the Netherlands.

Serb victims' associations often denounce the Bosnian judicial system for not doing enough to prosecute war crimes against them.

They were outraged over the acquittal in October of Naser Oric, who commanded Bosnian Muslim troops in the 1992-1995 conflict, which left some 100,000 people dead.