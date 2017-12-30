ISLAMABAD - Punjab became the crowned champions of the Second Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2017 after securing a whopping 151 medals including 74 gold’s, 46 silver’s and 31 bronze in the mega event.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was the chief guest on the closing ceremony and distributed prizes, cash and trophies among the participating teams and athletes. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for SAFRON, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Punjab Provincial Sports Minister Jahangir Shuja Khanzada, ex-IPC Secretary Amjed Ali Khan, diplomats, DG PSB Dr AKhtar Nawaz Ganjera, DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah, DDG Medical Wing Dr Waqar Ahmed, DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain, AD Swimming Pools Saeed Ahmed along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Balochistan surprise all

It was Balochistan, who were the highly surprised package as they claimed second position with 26 gold’s, 22 silvers and 38 bronze medals with their medal tally soaring to 86. KP grabbed third spot with 21 gold’s, 24 silver and 49 bronze – total 94 medals. Sindh remained 4th with 20 gold’s, 26 silver and 43 bronze. Their oveall medal tally was 89 medals. Fata remained 5th with 7 gold’s, 13 silver and 22 bronze with total of 42 medals. Islamabad begged 6th place with 6 gold’s, 15 silver and 41 bronze total of 62 medals. Gilgit/Baltistan remained 7th with 4 gold’s, 7 silver and 16 bronze with total of 27 medals and AJK grabbed 8th and last spot on offer with 1 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze total of 23 medals. A total of 159 gold’s, 158 silver and 257 bronze medals were distributed among the athletes with a total of 574 medals on offer.

Hameed fastest man, Shafaq fastest woman

Abdul Hameed Balcoh, Sindh grabbed both 100m and 200m gold medals and was declared fastest man while Shafaq of Sindh won 100m gold and Turab Zehra of Punjab secured 200m gold and were declared fastest female athletes. Like previous year, Punjab once again stole the limelight with stunning performances. Punjab completely dominated athletics category, as they won 18 gold medals in men and women events. Balochsitan, who was 5th last time was the major surprise package as their athletes made their province proud by grabbing second place.

Tehreen (Punjab) won gold medal in 400m hurdles. In the men’s 400m race, Umer Saddat (Sindh) won gold with 48.53 seconds, Ameer Ali (Balochistan) won silver and Saddam Toor ( Balochistan) bronze. In women’s 400m, Anila Gulzar (Punjab) won gold with 1.59 seconds, Tehreem Alam (Punjab) won silver and Shafaq (Sindh) who won gold in 100m but had to settle for bronze in this race. In women’s 4x100m relay, Punjab won gold, Sindh silver and Balcohistan bronze.

Taekwondo glory for GB, Fata

Gilgit/Baltistan won 4 gold medals in female taekwando and Fata won as many gold medals in male’s category. In men’s 63kg, Fata’s M Nisar won gold, Jibran Asad won gold in 74kg light weight, Gulbadeen Himat won gold in 80kg and Mazhar Ali won gold in 86kg. In females category, GB’s Malika Ali won gold in 62kg, Mehwish Kareem won gold in -67kg, Lubna won gold in -73kg, Manisha Ali won gold in +73kg, Flowe Zaheer, Punjab won gold in -53kg while Laraib Manan won gold in -49kg, Saba Ishaq, Islamabad won gold in 46kg, Zainab of KP won gold in -57kg.

Punjab won gold medals in both men’s and women’s volleyball. In men’s final, Punjab dislodged defending champions KP while in females final, Punjab beat AJK in the final. In the men’s final, Punjab dig deep to beat holders KP 3-2. Punjab won the final, 25-12, 16-25, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-12. In the females final, Punjab beat AJK in straight sets, winning 25-8, 25-9 and 25-11.

PM praises athletes

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi while speaking at the closing ceremony lauded athletes’ performances and said it was a loud and clear message to international community that Pakistan is completely safe to host any kind of sporting events. He congratulated athletes and teams’ who excelled, and also announced to establish first-ever sports university. He also announced to conduct PM Challenge Cup Football Tournament in next three months in Islamabad. He urged federations to wipe out politics from sports and play their due role in promotion of sports and said, he expect much better results in next Olympics. Prior to PM address, IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada welcomed PM Abbassi and said the Games were conducted on his orders. He said that over 37, 00 athletes and officials participated in the Games, and the main aim of the Games was to promote peace and harmony among the provinces. He also praised Pakistan Sports Board for lending exceptional facilities to the athletes and officials.