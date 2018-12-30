Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has said that government of China has committed a total amount of $6 billion concessional loans for 5 CPEC infrastructure projects.

These are low interest rate preferential loans with 20 years tenor and five years of grace period. Out of these committed loans $4 billion have been received so far. In addition to this, government of China has approved $375 million grant projects which include mega infrastructure projects like Gwadar International Airport and Gwadar hospital. Similarly, Eastbay Expressway project is being financed through interest free loan of $168 million. The net effective rate of interest on CPEC infrastructure projects is around 2% per annum.

The infrastructure holds primary importance for economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

These loans are scheduled to be repaid over a period of 20 years starting from 2022. The total amount to be repaid is $7.457 billion which includes principal of $6.035 billion and interest of $1.422 billion with an annualized payment of $350 million.