Share:

SADIQABAD-PPP MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang said that the PPP had always played its role for the betterment and strengthening of democracy. He was talking to media here. He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was the only Pakistani leader who worked hard for the rights and prosperity of the common man.

He said: “Those who have deceived people in the name of South Punjab province have actually brought an insult to the sanctity of vote.” He pointed out: “The country will progress automatically if democratic values are strengthened.”

WOMAN DIES AFTER FALLING

FROM MOVING TRAIN

A woman died after she got slipped from a moving train and had her leg amputated.

According to Rescue 1122, Kaneez Bibi, 55, a resident of Sahiwal, got slipped from a Peshawar-bound train near Sadiqabad Railway Station.

She fell on the railway track, and had her leg amputated as the train ran over her. Rescue 1122 shifted her to the hospital, but she died on the way. According to Rescue 1122, such incidents occur frequently as the platform height is very low.