Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 19 federal secretaries will retire in 2019 and the incumbent government would have to conduct at least two to three High Powered Selection Board Meetings to fill the gap of retired grade-22 officers next year.

Senior bureaucrats said that there is a need to promote grade-21 officers of different services groups in top grade next year. They said that retirement of 19 senior and experienced babus is a big number and most of them are considered as member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team.

They mentioned that PML-N government announced to bring reforms in civil bureaucracy but unfortunately former PM Nawaz Sharif only chaired three to four High Powered Selection Board Meetings in his four years tenure.

According to Services rules, every meeting of High Powered Selection Board should be held after every six months.

According to available documents with The Nation, Secretary Cabinet Division Fazal Abbas Maken will retire on 21-03-2019, Secretary Defence Production Division Lt-Gen Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry on 13-07-2019, Arshad Mirza, Secretary Education and Professional Training Division on 14-11-2019, Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Finance Division in 21-03-2019, Tahmina Janjua, Secretary Foreign Affairs Division on 16-04-2019, Azhar Ali Chaudhry, Secretary Industries and Production 08-04-2019, Shafqat Jalil, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division on 10-07-2019 and Jamil Ahmed, Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division on 13-01-2019,

The documents further said Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed, Secretary National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division will retire on 02-07-2019 Khalid Masood Chaudhary, Secretary National Security Division on 15-03-2019. Aurangzeb Haque, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Division on 14-06-2019, Muhammad Jalal Sikandar, Secretary Railways Division on 31-11-2019, Mrs. Yasmin Masood, Secretary Science and Technology Division on 28-02-2019, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Babar, Secretary Textile Industry Division on 19-10-2109, Shaniala Ahmed, Secretary Water Resources Division on 22-02-2019, Tahir Hussian, Secretary National Assembly Secretariat on 02-01-2019, Amjad Pervez, Secretary Senate Secretariat On 24-06-2019. Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan who is serving on contract basis will retire on 30-12-2019 Amir Ahmed, Special secretary Interior Division on 06-03-2019, Khizar Hayat Khan, Executive Director National Institute of Population Studies and Captain (retd) Jahanzeb Khan, Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP).