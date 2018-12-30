Share:

Cantonment police division during its crackdown against criminals arrested at least 235 suspects during this week, a police spokesman said on Saturday. The police also recovered 675 liters of liquor, 6-Kg Charas, 9 pistols, 4 rifles, one Kalashnikov and 230 bullets from their possession. SP (Cantt Division) Asif Ameen ordered the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. The police also arrested 86 suspects for violating the ban on one-wheeling, kite-flying, aerial firing, and Loudspeaker Act during the previous week.