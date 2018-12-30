Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to KMS, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district.

The infuriated people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth.

Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people sustained injuries in the clashes, which were going on when this report was filed.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has witnessed a spike in violence since the killing of Burhan Wani, a popular freedom commander, in 2016.

Kashmir-based rights group Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) said 528 people have been killed this year in armed conflicts in the disputed Himalayan territory, including 145 civilians.

JKCCS spokesman Khurram Parvez said it was the "bloodiest year since 2009" and blamed it on the "political weakness" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's main ruling party.

Meanwhile, Indian police is set to get lethal pepper-ball launching systems and anti-riot gas masks to deal with the anti-India demonstrations in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police department has floated tenders for seeking technical bid from manufacturers and dealers of these two products.

A pepper-ball launching system, also called a pepper-spray ball projectile, is a frangible projectile containing a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose, like the pepper spray. These lethal projectiles are fired from specially designed ‘forced compliance weapons’ or modified paintball guns.

The anti-riot gas mask is used to protect the user from inhaling airborne pollutants, toxic gases and pepper spray used during the demonstrations. The mask forms a sealed cover over the nose and the mouth, but may also cover the eyes and other vulnerable soft tissues on the face.