Share:

At least 52 under trail prisoners involved in petty cases were released from Lahore district jail on Saturday. According to jail officials, Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Javed along with Magistrate Ashfaq visited the district jail and inspected different sections of the high-security prison including kitchen, hospital, and juvenile ward. The judge ordered the release of 52 under trial prisoners who were found involved in petty crime incidents. These prisoners were released on their “punishing personal bond” by the Judicial Magistrate who also accompanied by the judge during the visit, officials said. The visitors also expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements for cleanliness in the prison.