The United States has cleared the first military warehouse in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, media reported.

Sources told Turkey's state Anadolu news agency that the 4,306-square-foot warehouse on the border with Iraq was vacated on Friday.

The outlet said the warehouse, which contained trucks and Hummer armoured vehicles, served as a hub for distributing military aid to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, whom Ankara sees as a terrorist group.

The 50 US troops based around the warehouse had been relocated to Iraq, the publication added, in line with US President Donald Trump’s promise last week to pull all personnel from Syria.

Previously, Trump announced that the US forces would be pulled out from Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there. According to US officials, the pull-out of the troops, with their number exceeding 2,000, will take from 60 to 100 days.