Pakistani Bowler Abbas has soared into the top three of the International Cricket Council s (ICC) Test bowler rankings, whereas veteran right-handed batsman Azhar Ali secured tenth place in the ICC Test batting rankings.

New Zealand moved up to number third, pushing South Africa to fourth.

India skipper Virat Kohli extended his lead at the top of the ICC Test rankings following a 25th Test ton in the second Test against Australia at Perth.

Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has secured 10th place in Test bowling rankings. South African Kagiso Rabada is at the top of the bowling list.