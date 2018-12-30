Share:

Lahore - The speakers at a condolence reference for Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan (HNPIP) director Absar Abdul Ali at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust lauded his literary and journalistic services.

They said that Ali played a role to make HNPIP a notable organization. They further said that the sad demise of Ali deprived the nation of a true Pakistani.

They further stated his life was light for those who want to adopt compeering as a profession. Moreover, he played a very important role as a broadcaster, scholar, and actor as well.

Chief Justice (R) Mian Mehboob Ahmad in his presidential address said that Absar Abdul Ali was a good human being.

He belonged to a famous family of famous leader Molana Muhammad Ali Johar. He advised the youth to study the life of Absar Abdul Ali to develop manners in their lives.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad said that Ali was a civilized man and an unmatchable compeer. He had a vast knowledge on every topic.

Begum Bushra Rehman said that Ali lived a splendid life. He was a well suited and soft-spoken person. She said that he used to moderate the function hosted in honor of foreign heads of states.

Begum Mehnaz Rafi said that he has a beautiful expression. he was humble despite his high literary stature. he generated good literature for children as well.

Dr Parveen Khan said that late Dr Majid Nizami had trust on Ali’s capabilities and he appointed him as the head of the HNPIP.

Molana Shafi Josh said that Ali always discussed the Kashmir issue whenever he met him. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said that Ali was an institution. He was founder announcer of the PTV. He conducted seminars on over 200 important topics. He said that the need is to publish all his seminars. Later, the participants prayed for late Absar Abdul Ali.