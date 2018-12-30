Share:

Former senior diplomats who have steered US policy on Afghanistan say US President Donald Trump’s reported decision to pull thousands of troops out of that country complicates US Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts to broker a cease-fire with the Taliban.

Trump announced he was considering withdrawing roughly half of the 14,000 US troops from Afghanistan, shortly after he said American forces would pull out of Syria. Both decisions took many by surprise, including some officials tasked with overseeing US foreign policy.

A former US diplomat, who requested not to be named because of possible reprisal, told Voice of America that Khalilzad needed flexibility on a US troop pullout from Afghanistan because that has long been a demand by the Taliban.

“What’s problematic is that any gesture indicating drawdown had to be on a quid pro quo basis and tied to a cease-fire agreement by the Taliban, which does not appear to be the case,” the former US official said. “And that can have military - as well as policy-related consequences, not to mention the Afghan government circles do not like this situation one bit as they feel they have been sold out by Ambassador Khalilzad.”

Ambassador Richard Boucher, a former assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, said that the decision to withdraw some troops from Afghanistan was a political decision, not a strategic one.

Former US Ambassador Robin Raphel agreed, and added that the announcement put additional pressure on Khalilzad’s office to come up with a deal that doesn’t damage the US reputation as a reliable ally in the region.