LAHORE - A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court here on Saturday froze all bank accounts mentioned in the JIT report regarding fake bank accounts and also directed the relevant authorities to present record of all these accounts.

The court also ordered monitoring of all transactions in the fake bank accounts case and imposed a ban on the sale of properties mentioned therein.

A two-judge bench headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar will now take up the case on Monday (tomorrow).

The attorney general and other relevant parties have been issued notices for the next hearing.

Agencies add: The Supreme Court issued an interim order in the fake bank accounts case, directing the authorities to freeze all such accounts and furnish their record before the court. The top court banned the sale and purchase of all properties identified in the JIT report probing the mega money laundering scam. The properties included Opal 225, Park Lane, etc.

Besides, it ordered monitoring of transactions into the accounts identified by the JIT.

At the previous hearing, the apex court banned the sale, purchase and transfer of properties owned by Zardari Group and Omni Group after a Joint Investigation Team revealed that Rs42 billion were laundered through fictitious bank accounts that had also been used to bear expenses of the former president’s home.

The JIT accused Mr Zardari of mis-declaring his assets in his nomination papers submitted in the 2018 general elections and recommended filing of references against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The JIT members revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering. They said Rs1.2 billion had been transferred to Ms Talpur from JV Opal account and she had admitted it during her appearance before the team.

The JIT claimed the money was used to purchase properties in Tando Allahyar and Lahore.

It said that Omni Group had obtained Rs53.4 billion loans by setting up different companies since a company could not secure a loan exceeding Rs4 billion under the banking laws. Expenses of Zardari’s house were also paid through these companies, it said and added Rs2.7 million payment for sacrificial goats and some amount for pet dogs’ food had also been made by Omni Group.

Moreover, the expenses of Bilawal Houses in Karachi and Lahore were paid through fake bank accounts .