ISLAMABAD - Anwar Majeed , a closed aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, while rejecting the damning Joint Investigation Team report, termed the allegations against them false.

According to the JIT report, billions of rupees were laundered through fake bank accounts and Omni Group owned by Majeed family acted as frontman of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari.

Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed jointly filed two-page comments in the matter regarding slackness in the progress of enquiries relating to fake bank accounts, stating their inability to file comprehensive reply on account of non-provision of necessary documents and annexure. They also pleaded innocence.

Supreme Court’s two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan on December 24 after the JIT report had ordered the counsels for the accused persons to submit their replies on the report.

They comments of father and son stated that the material and statements including account statements, STRs and CTRs examined by the JIT and the statements of 924 individuals separately recorded by the JIT, etc, have not been provided.

“The applicants are, therefore, not able to make any comprehensive reply as the JIT report merely makes allegations but does not include the materials, documents and statements in support of these allegations,” stated the comments filed by Advocate Shahid Hamid on behalf of accused persons.

They further stated that they are entirely innocent of each and every one of the (false) allegations made in the JIT report and its executive summary. “There is no lawful basis for the JIT request that the allegations against the applicants be referred to NAB,” they added.

“It is submitted with utmost request that any stamp of approval given by top court to the JIT report in the manner sought by the JIT would be violative of inter-alia the applicants’ guaranteed fundamental rights under Article 10-A of the Constitution,” they said.

Both the accused persons requested the top court to reject the JIT report.

On the last date of hearing, the top court had restrained the sale, purchase and transfer in any manner of the buildings/properties mentioned in the JIT report, particularly those held by or belonging to M/s Park Lane and Parthenon including Bahria Icon and Opal 225 Karachi and any other properties or assets in which the said companies have any direct or indirect or beneficial interest.

“It is further ordered that none of the properties, assets etc mentioned in the report shall henceforth be alienated or encumbered,” the written order stated.

The top court had further ruled that caution shall be marked on all accounts mentioned in the JIT Report adding that all transactions mentioned therein shall be monitored by the concerned banks who shall maintain and retain all relevant records for production before this Court as and when required.

Zain Malik in his 17-page objections filed through Advocate Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim also rejected the JIT Report’s findings and stated that the same is defective and based on surmises and conjectures to the extent of his company.

“Hence the adverse findings against them may very kindly be deleted from the JIT Report, in the interest of justice, equity and fair play,” he prayed.

Regarding Icon Tower, it is submitted that the JIT report is based on assumed premises having no relevancy with actual ground realities.

It added that the complete record was presented to the JIT but its Report indicates an element of bias on part of JIT the manner in which the JIT ignored the factual position relating to land on which Icon Twin Towers has been constructed reflects mindset of the JIT which cannot be considered as exercise of authority in good faith.

“The conclusions drawn by the JIT in paragraph 191 in that safe holding was Benami for Mr Asif Ali Zardari is devoid of any force and is a mere concoction on the part of JIT having no nexus with actual situation,” the reply stated adding that historically the facts which has been narrated in the reply dispels the conclusion that Zardari was in any way connected with the land which vests with Galaxy Construction Company (Pvt.) Ltd.

It is further submitted that there is an adjoining property and recently the Sindh High Court (SHC) has held that the said property does not fall within the limits of the Ibn-e-Qasim Park and the allotment of that property has been upheld.

Regarding the JV Opal 225, the objections stated that the JIT has misread the terms of the agreement and also misinterpreted the factual position as contained in the account and on purely surmises considered the said amount of Rs. 1.22 billion as an undue favour to the Zardari Group.

“The attempt of JIT to link this payment to Zardari Group with consolidation of land done by Malir Development Authority (MDA) is misconceived, unreasonable and unjust exercise of power,” stated Zain’s reply adding that the manner and mode in which Zardari Group utilized the sum of Rs. 1.22 billion has neither any nexus with him nor he is responsible for the same.

“The factual position was not appreciated and there has been complete misreading of the joint venture agreement and the accounts by the JIT and as such the recommendation in respect of Joint Venture Opal 225 is flawed and defective and is based on findings which are against the record. The same are not sustainable in the eyes of law. It is obvious that the JIT had embarked on a fishing and roving inquiry and the manner in which it has dealt with the matter pertaining to joint Venture Opal 225 reflects a lack of understanding of the factual and legal position.