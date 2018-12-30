Share:

Lahore - A blind girl, Zoya Kaleem, received gold medal by securing top position in BS (Honours) in Political Science at the Punjab University’s 127th convocation,

Iranian female student Farzaneh Fouladgar obtained her PhD degree in the subject of clinical psychology. Husnain Javed and his wife Warda Fatma received their PhD degrees in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. Two sisters Asmat Zohra and Hajira Rehman also received their PhD degrees in the subject of Chemistry. Two sisters Sumaya and Hafsa received gold medals in MA Elementary Education.

A total of 131 PhD, 478 MPhil/MS, 325 Master’s, 217 undergraduate degrees and 331 medals were distributed among students. As many as 85 medals were distributed among undergraduate students, 68 medals among Master’s students and 115 medals were distributed among MPhil/MS students. A total of 1419 degrees and medals were distributed in the convocation.