LAHORE - The business community has asked the government to cut the rates of oil products in line with the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for the month of January 2019. The regulatory body has forwarded the summary to slash the prices from January 01 to Petroleum Division, recommending Rs9.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs15 per litre, light diesel oil Rs2 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs0.25 per litre, as the international prices of oil have went down significantly.

All Pakistan Business Forum president Syed Maaz Mahmood observed that a cut in oil prices will not reduce government revenue as it would just be passing on what it was getting from the international market.

He said that by bringing down prices of petroleum products, the government would be arresting fast escalating inflation while a cut in cost of doing business would help expedite production that had nose-dived due to an acute electricity shortage in the past and a high cost of doing business.

Syed Maaz Mahmood also urged the government to cut the number of taxes on petroleum products as fuel is the engine of growth. “If fuel is heavily taxed, the entire economy will suffer and it happened in Pakistan as frequent increases in POL prices ruined industrial and economic activities,” he added.

He said that only because of a high cost of doing business in Pakistan, a large number of industrial units had already shifted their operation to other countries. He said the ongoing high prices of petroleum products had also hit the agriculture sector.

PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh observed that hike in sales tax on some POL products would put additional burden on consumers and enhance the cost of doing business in the country.

He urged the government to pass on full benefits of reduced oil prices in international market to the consumers. He said that FBR vide its SRO No.414(1)/2018 had further enhanced sales tax on motor spirit from 17 percent to 21.5 percent and on high speed diesel oil from 25.5 percent to 27.5 percent which was not justified.

Irfan Iqbal said that government was already charging Rs8 per liter petroleum levy on HSD, Rs10 on petrol, Rs6 on light diesel oil and Rs3 on kerosene oil while further increase in sales tax on some POL products would surge transportation cost and increase inflation leading to further dent in business activities.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer said that in the past Ogra had recommended cut in petrol price, but government deprived the people of real benefit of reduced oil prices in international market.

He said that whenever oil prices went up, government lost no time in passing on its full impact to the consumers, but whenever, the oil prices came down, its real benefit was not passed on to the people which was not a wise approach.

FPCCI former president Mian Idrees urged that government should consider reduction in POL prices and make significant cut in heavy taxes on these products that would enhance purchasing power of consumers and facilitate the growth of business activities.