ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of millions of rupees are outstanding on account of premium against the plots auctioned by Capital Development Authority in the previous years as the lessees have failed to deposit instalments of plots as per the payment schedule.

According to the details, Estate Management-II of the CDA auctioned 35 commercial plots and agro farms in Blue Area, sector G-11, G-9, G-5, F-7, F-11, F-10, E-12, I-8, I-12, I-16, D-12, Fruit and Vegetable Market in Sector I-11/4, Orchard Schemes and Park Enclave of different sizes on lease basis through an auction held during the period from 2007 to 2016 subject to the terms and conditions.

The audit for the year 2017-18 observed that during scrutiny of files, auction ledger accounts and decision of the Board regarding acceptance or rejection of auction results, an amount of Rs5,831.043 million was outstanding on account of premium against the lessee who failed to deposit the instalments of plots as per the payment schedule.

Fruitful efforts for early recovery by the Authority were not made. As a sufficient period elapsed after the auction held, but the Authority did not cancel the lease agreement due to non-payment of premium of plots by the lessee.

Out of 34 auctioned plots with remaining premium, 4 plots were pending due to court stay order while two plots were cancelled due to non-payment of premium. Payment of four plots has been completely recovered whereas payment of six plots was not due yet. The Authority did not adopt pro-active approach and devise a policy regarding cancellation of plots in case of non-payment of dues in respect of developed area, determination of delayed charges, and follow up of court cases.

According to the mode of payment, in case the bid is finally accepted by the CDA Board, the successful bidder will be informed accordingly, requiring him to pay the remaining 60 percent of the premium in two equal quarterly instalments, first of which would be payable within 3 months from date of issuance of acceptance of the bid letter. The bidder will be required to submit undertaking regarding payment of Capital Value Tax to the government in case of imposition of the said tax by the government at any later stage. In case of non-payment of the premium and taxes, by the bidder after acceptance of the bid, the acceptance of the bid will stand withdrawn and 10 percent of the total price of the plot will be forfeited.

Furthermore, the CDA also failed to force the allottees of the plots leased out for 33 years for extension of the lease for another term.

According to the details, CDA allotted 524 commercial plots situated in I&T centres, marakiz of sector G-6 to G-10, Fruit and Vegetable Market in I-11/4, industrial areas of I-9 and I-10/3, Industrial Triangle Kahuta, Diplomatic Enclave and in agro farming areas in or before 1983 for a period of 33 years (extendable up to 99 years). As per the terms and conditions of leases, the first term of lease period has already expired. After the expiry of the lease period, the CDA was required to force the allottees for extension of lease for another term but no effort was made in this regard. Due to non-pursuance of the extension cases, the Authority was deprived of millions of rupees in shape of extension fee. The CDA also failed to cancel the 524 plots valuing Rs 40,155.648 million and re-allot through open auction to safeguard the Authority’s interest.

According to the condition No 1 of the allotment letters, the land will be leased out for a period of 33 years and may be extended for two subsequent terms of 33 years each. The condition No. 19 stipulates that in case of default/non-conforming use, the allottee of lease will be withdrawn and structure, if any on the plot, will be confiscated and no compensation will be paid. The condition No 29 provides that in case of breach of any one or more of the above cited conditions and non-observance of the obligations, the allotment will be liable to be withdrawn/cancelled after deduction of 10 percent of total premium of the plot.