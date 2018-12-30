Share:

Rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday expressed concerns and raised questions over transparency of ongoing accountability process, dubbing the same as political victimisation.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and a collective effort was needed to steer the country out of crises.

Addressing a presser at a local marriage hall in Mankiyala (NA-57/PP-10), the disgruntled leader of PML-N said that he was not against the accountability but the ongoing accountability was not transparent. “The opposition’s reservations are absolutely right that the accountability is being carried out against them only,” he said.

He said that former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were not the opposition but the whole political parties were opposition in the country.

He said that the government’s claim of accountability strengthened the narrative of the opposition and it should be addressed. He said that the country would not function without opposition.

Nisar said that the country was facing a severe political crisis and perhaps remaining silent was the best possible action to take.

He said that the accountability was being pursued by the institutions, not the government.

“The government takes credit of action taken by National Accountability Bureau and Supreme Court. This is making the matter controversial. I am neither in the government nor in opposition but I believe that the process is controversial. It’s the Supreme Court, not the government pursuing accountability against Omni group,” the former interior minister said.

He said that if the PML-N senior high command had followed his suggestions, the party would have been in power right now. “I suggested them to dilute their direct criticism against army and judiciary”, he said.

Responding to a question that reports suggested that the government had offered him the Punjab chief minister slot, Nisar replied, “Politics is done on principles. It’s different from friendship.”

He also discussed PTI government’s policies on foreign affairs and economic crises in the country. “The credit of opening Kartarpura corridor rests with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the government wanted to get applause for them,” he said.

He said, “Indian government led by Narandera Modi did not want to have good relations with Pakistan. Modi government in Delhi is working on anti-Muslim agenda, but Imran Khan-led government has been repeatedly pleading for peace talks. It is contrary to the national honour.”

He said that Imran Khan was taking about self-sufficiency in the country during the envoys’ conference but it was not seen in the country. He said that the country was facing worst economic crises; however, there was no comprehensive plan to bring back the country on development path.

He said that we were once tangled with foreign loans; now risk is of being indebted to loans provided by friendly states.

“We have received temporary aid from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. We haven’t yet seen Imran Khan’s claim of self-sufficiency in action,” he said.