KARACHI - PPP Central Information Secretary and former senator Maula Bux Chandio termed the federal government’s move to recommend closure of Asghar Khan case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as another U-turn from the incumbent government. “The Asghar Khan case could unveil major behind the force actors that would have paved way to topple a democratic government,” he said and asked if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the federal government before recommending closure of case in the apex court.

He said that the entire nation awaits the name of those who toppled a constitutional government and took part in an unconstitutional activity against the government of then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

“Imran Khan had demanded fair trial in Asghar Khan case for his entire political life and now his government’s plea to windup the case is like a NRO given to some quarters,” he said adding that this also sheds light as to why the prime minister has kept the interior ministry with himself.

The prime minister should now tell the entire nation as to why he has lacked intrest in pursuing Asghar Khan case. “The prime minister should now inform as to which forces were given NRO after FIA’s plea to wind up the case,” he asked and added as to what action was taken against the accused that used institutions against political opponents.

Meanwhile, Incharge Media Cell Bilawal House and MPA Surendar Valasai contradicted a notification making rounds in the social media about appointment of Fida Ali Akhtar as Chairman Peoples Youth Organization, Gilgit-Baltistan, which is false.

“Such notification is totally fake as there is no post of Chairman in the Peoples Youth Organization and the same is headed by Presidents in every federating units,” he added.