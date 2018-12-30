Share:

KARACHI - The staff of Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH), North Karachi has not been paid salaries for the last 5 months.

The Sindh health department has not released budget to Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI). The health facility is being run under public private partnership through a non-governmental organization, Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), since September 2016 and government had released Rs 440 million for health facility for fiscal year 2016-17 but stopped budget of hospital for 2017-18 on charges of mismanagement.

About 385 employees including doctors, nurses and staff of hospital has unpaid since last four months due to shortage of funds while emergency department, ICU and other facilities were also functioning below average after end of budget released by Sindh government.

The employees working under Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), launched series of protest against high ups of non-governmental organization and authorities concerned of Sindh health department for payment of their salaries.

The staff has also shut down the emergency, ICUs, Operation Theater and other services in protest for ten days but no fund release from Sindh government for their salaries and other affairs yet. The supply of three time food to children and other their attendants have also halted due to shortage of funds.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the finance department to release quarterly budget of Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH), North Karachi for its proper functioning two weeks ago and also constituted a committee led by Adviser to the CM Sindh on Information Murtaza Wahab to investigate allegations of mismanagement on the part of the Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), an Islamabad-based NGO running the Sindh Government Children Hospital in North Nazimabad.

The charges of mismanagement against the PEI had led to a halt in the release of funds to the NGO, due to which doctors and staff at the hospital could not be remunerated.

A lab technician of SGCH told that employees have been deprived salaries since past four months due to conflict between NGO and Sindh health department. He said staff has been facing financial crises as they are unable to feed their dependents, pay for the education of their children and pay house rents.

He said children of health workers were facing expulsion from educational institutes while some are facing house eviction.