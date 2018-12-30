Share:

WASHINGTON: - Canadian national Sarah McIver, who was held in detention in China over her work authorization visa, has been released, according to local media reports. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Friday that McIver, a teacher from the province of Alberta, returned home, CBC News reported citing a spokesperson. The ministry did not make public any details of the release for privacy reasons. The case is likely not linked to the detention of two other Canadian nationals, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were accused of threatening China’s national security, the report said.

China’s actions followed the December 1 arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, in Canada on suspicion of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran.