OKARA-A couple was captured while kidnapping a newborn baby girl in a private hospital here. Munawar Bibi of Mandi Ahmedabad was brought to a private hospital at Depalpur where she gave birth to a girl.

Munawar Bibi fell in lethargy under the effect of medicine when a woman and a man picked the newborn girl and went outwards. However, the hospital staff checked and captured them within hospital. The couple was handed over to police.

FOUR GAMBLERS NICKED

Four gamblers were nabbed by the police with stake money. On a tip-off, Hujra Shah Moqeem police raided a billiard club and arrested Sohail Ahma, Ijaz, Tayyab Ali and Sajid who were gambling on card. Cash worth Rs7,000 was also recovered from them. A case was registered against them.

30 CAUGHT IN OBJECTIONABLE CONDITION

On the order of District Police Officer Athar Ismail, the police raided six brothels and arrested 30 women and men in objectionable condition. The police raided a house at Dilawarkot and arrested five persons including Basharat Ali, Umar Farooq, Uroosa Saba, Shehnaz and Robina Bibi. In another house at the same colony the police arrested four persons including Asif, Farzand Ali, Safia Bibi, Rani Bibi.

In a house at Naeedkot the police arrested four persons including Ghulam Hassan, Irfan, Kausar Bibi, Shumaila Bibi. In a house at Basti Hamid Shah the police arrested six persons including Azhar Abbas, Tariq Ali, Kausar Bibi, Amina Bibi and Irshad Bibi.

In a house at Fakhar Shah Colony the police arrested five persons including Tauqir, Zeeshan, Sumera, Shehnaz Bibi and Alia Bibi. In a house at Hujra Shah Moqeem the police arrested six persons including Ashraf, Riaz, Mushtaq, Safia Bibi and Rani Bibi.