GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash and valuables in 28 hits here on Saturday. According to the FIRs registered at different police stations, three armed men intercepted Munawar in Baghbanpura and snatched Rs40 thousands, a gold locket set and a cell phone while in Kamoki Saddr police station limits, bandits looted Rs100 thousands, gold ornaments and two cell phones from Iqbal.

Robbers took away Rs27 thousands and a cell phone from Jamshed in Dhulley area; in Gakhar Mandi bandits snatched Rs55 thousands, a cell phone and gold ornaments from Usman; in Aroop area Sher Ali was deprived of Rs30 thousands and a cell phone at gunpoint; in Wazirabad City, swindlers took away Rs60 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from a woman.

In Gujranwala Saddr, robbers looted Rs40 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Farooq; Khurram was deprived of Rs25 thousands, a gold ring and a cell phone at gunpoint in Qila Didar Singh; swindlers took away Rs35 thousands, a gold locket set and a ring from a woman; in Kamoki Saddr dacoits looted Rs250 thousands and a cell phone from Yousuf; in Tatlewali area bandits snatched Rs100 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Iqbal. Two armed men entered the house of Abdullah and looted Rs200 thousands, gold ornaments and other valuables; in Kotwali area armed men snatched Rs12 thousands, a motorcycle and a cell phone from Owais; in Wazirabad Saddr area Ehsan was deprived of Rs130 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone at gunpoint; in Cantt area robbers looted Rs200 thousands, a cell phone and a gold ring from Nafees.

Three armed men entered the house of Khalid and looted Rs180 thousands and valuables; in Khiali area bandits snatched Rs70 thousands and a cell phone from Karamat. Aslam was deprived of Rs300 thousands, cell phones and gold ornaments at gunpoint in Ladhewala Warriach while Aftab was deprived of Rs50 thousands, a gold locket set in Qila Didar Singh area. In theft incidents, cars of Khawar and Ajmal were stolen from different places while unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Mubeen, Jamil Sheikh, Farhat, Faisal, Abdullah and Munir.

CEO education

served showcause

Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain has served a showcause notice to CEO education for not arranging even a single ceremony on the eve of Quaid Day. The deputy commissioner in his notice showed his displeasure over the issue and said it is our duty to aware the young generation about the undeniable services of our great leader and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He asked the chief executive officer education Bashir Ahmed Goraya to explain his position why Education Department remained unable to arrange any ceremony in connection with 25th December (Quaid Day).