LAHORE : Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce company, has been granted exclusive rights to host the Realme products, an emerging smartphone brand that specialises in providing high quality smartphones, on its platforms. In an official MoU, Daraz and Realme have signified their intent to work together in the Pakistani market. This is not Realme’s first exploration in the region: the company made its debut in India where 200,000 units were sold in just 5 minutes and will be hoping to replicate this success in its new venture in the neighbouring country. “Daraz, as the largest online e-commerce player, always comes up with emerging new market brands & offers a unique selling preposition to customers. Realme is another big name which has and is breaking through the walls in other parts of Asia. Soon it will be launched on Daraz Pakistan platform exclusively on amazing competitive prices,” Faisal Malikb, Daraz Commercial Director, said. He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan, said the partnership with Daraz rings true to the core value of Realme.