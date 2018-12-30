Share:

Islamabad - Election Committee of District Bar Association Islamabad issued election schedule for annual elections of the District Bar Association for 2019-20.

According to the notification, the election will be held on January 12 in F-8 Katchehry Park. Polling will be started on 8 am and closed on 4 pm, while there will be one hour break from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers on January 2 and 3, while the nominated candidates’ list will be notified on January 4. Election Committee will scrutinise nomination papers on January 5 and the candidates can draw back their papers on January 7.

The Bar projection meeting will be held on January 10, after that the candidates will be not allowed to run their election campaigns.

There will be one to one contest on the seats of the president, vice president, general secretary and secretary finance while 4022 members will use their right to vote.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University will conduct viva-voce of Aftab Ahmed Khan, student of PhD Education (Specialization in STE) on 4th January at 11 am in the media centre, ICT Block.

The student has been advised through letter, SMS and email to present and openly defend the presentation.

He has also asked to bring his own laptop/USB. The student has been informed to contact Additional Controller of Examinations (Abdul Shakoor) before the start of Viva along with original and a set of attested copies of academic certificates and degrees for verification.

The student has required to prepare at least 30/35 copies of his abstract/presentation for distribution among the academicians/persons desiring to be in viva-voce.